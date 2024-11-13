New R5.6m fire truck will help ADM cope with disasters
The Amathole District Municipality (ADM) took delivery of a R5.6m 4x4 fire truck as well as other rescue equipment at its district’s head offices in East London on Tuesday to bolster its firefighting capabilities...
