Police leadership shake-up in OR Tambo district
New area commissioner vows to bring effective policing to crime-ravaged region
There’s a new sheriff in town, and people are hoping policing in the crime-ravaged OR Tambo district will now be jacked up...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.