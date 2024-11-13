News

Police leadership shake-up in OR Tambo district

New area commissioner vows to bring effective policing to crime-ravaged region

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 13 November 2024

There’s a new sheriff in town, and people are hoping policing in the crime-ravaged OR Tambo district will now be jacked up...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Minister Lamola addresses the media on implementation of SA's foreign policy
Vatican unveils AI services for St. Peter's Basilica | REUTERS