News

WATCH LIVE | Safa President Danny Jordaan appears in court over alleged fraud

By TimesLIVE - 13 November 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan is appearing in court over alleged fraud.

He was arrested on Wednesday morning. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SAFA President Danny Jordaan appears in court over alleged fraud
Samanjalo: From Ash to Cash