Eastern Beach has been closed after the majority of its beach sand has washed away, leaving exposed rock and dangerous rip currents.
The Buffalo City Metro said the loss of sand posed “an imminent danger to bathers”.
"Beachgoers are advised not to swim in this beach until further notice," the metro posted on its Facebook page.
DispatchLIVE
Eastern Beach closed closed due to dangerous conditions
Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
Eastern Beach has been closed after the majority of its beach sand has washed away, leaving exposed rock and dangerous rip currents.
The Buffalo City Metro said the loss of sand posed “an imminent danger to bathers”.
"Beachgoers are advised not to swim in this beach until further notice," the metro posted on its Facebook page.
DispatchLIVE
OFF TRACK | High alert for half-tonne barrels of hazardous chemicals drifting in sea
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos