News

Eastern Beach closed closed due to dangerous conditions

14 November 2024
Rosa-Karoo Loewe
Reporter
The Buffalo City Metro has closed Eastern Beach after safety concerns.
The Buffalo City Metro has closed Eastern Beach after safety concerns.
Image: SUPPLIED

Eastern Beach has been closed after the majority of its beach sand has washed away, leaving exposed rock and dangerous rip currents.

The Buffalo City Metro said the loss of sand posed “an imminent danger to bathers”.

"Beachgoers are advised not to swim in this beach until further notice," the metro posted on its Facebook page.  

DispatchLIVE

OFF TRACK | High alert for half-tonne barrels of hazardous chemicals drifting in sea

Come take your junk and recycle it! This is the message from Buffalo City environmentalist Dean Knox to the shipping company owner of Triton ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

This 'morphing' wheel could allow wheelchairs to climb stairs | REUTERS
ARENA SPORTS SHOW |Safpu’s Mhlongo and Shabalala calls for sports tax and ...