Frontiersman unearths East Cape’s rich history
Alan Weyer delves into the past, telling it from all angles
Eastern Cape raconteur Alan Weyer will be at the East London Museum on Saturday with a talk titled Spirits of the Past, a deep dive into the history of the land and its people. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.