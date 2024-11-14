A warrant of arrest has been issued for three suspects linked to the murder of Mboneli Vesele, bodyguard of University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu.
Police are seeking assistance to locate Bafana Chiliza, 24, Nkosiyazi 'Dipopoz' Maphumulo, 28, and Siphiwo 'Spijojo' Jejane, 35.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said on Thursday that the SAPS had obtained three J50 warrants of arrest for the trio, believed to be hiding between KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
“The trio is wanted for the murder of Mboneli Vesele, employed by the University of Fort Hare as the vice-chancellor's bodyguard,” Mathe said.
"We believe that the three suspects have answers regarding the motive and reasons behind Mr Vesele's murder.
"We requst that they hand themselves over to the nearest police station."
On January 6 2023, Vesele was assassinated outside the vice-chancellor's Dikeni residence by three suspects driving a maroon vehicle.
He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was confirmed dead at the scene.
A murder case was opened at Dikeni police station.
An intensive investigation by the national task team yielded positive results with the arrest of 10 suspects, including three university employees, suspected to be behind the plot.
“It is reported that the suspects orchestrated the murder to secure security tenders,” Mathe said.
The 10 accused are still attending court.
Police appeal to anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts to contact Investigating Officers Warrant Officer Nkosi (082-557-5789), Sgt Mokoena (081-851-7758), or Sgt Khorommbi (063-695-8590). Anonymous tip-offs can be shared via the MYSAPS APP.
DispatchLIVE
Warrant issued for trio linked to Fort Hare bodyguard’s murder
Image: SUPPLIED
