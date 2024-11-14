Engineers at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials in Daejeon, South Korea, have developed a shape-shifting "morphing" wheel that changes its stiffness in real-time, allowing wheelchairs and other mobility devices to overcome obstacles with ease.
WATCH | 'Morphing' wheel could allow wheelchairs to climb stairs
Image: Reuters TV/via REUTERS
