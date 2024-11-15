An Eastern Cape VIP protection unit member has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment after he shot dead a man who attacked him in May 2017.
Zuko Balfour, 39, was at an ATM in Qonce when Anathi Qabisisa attacked and stabbed him on the left arm, face and head.
After the attack, Balfour, a police sergeant, retrieved his firearm from his car and started firing at Qabisisa, who attempted to flee but fell to the ground.
"The sergeant approached the victim and shot him in the neck while he was lying down and no longer posing any threat," Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said.
The incident was investigated by Ipid and referred to the senior prosecutor, leading to the officer's prosecution for murder.
The Qonce magistrate's court handed down the sentence, with eight years suspended for five years, resulting in an effective seven-year prison term.
DispatchLIVE
Eastern Cape VIP protection unit member jailed for fatal shooting
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
An Eastern Cape VIP protection unit member has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment after he shot dead a man who attacked him in May 2017.
Zuko Balfour, 39, was at an ATM in Qonce when Anathi Qabisisa attacked and stabbed him on the left arm, face and head.
After the attack, Balfour, a police sergeant, retrieved his firearm from his car and started firing at Qabisisa, who attempted to flee but fell to the ground.
"The sergeant approached the victim and shot him in the neck while he was lying down and no longer posing any threat," Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said.
The incident was investigated by Ipid and referred to the senior prosecutor, leading to the officer's prosecution for murder.
The Qonce magistrate's court handed down the sentence, with eight years suspended for five years, resulting in an effective seven-year prison term.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos