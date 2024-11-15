A 49-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with bomb threats made during the week in Bellville, Cape Town.
“On [Monday] telephone calls were allegedly made to the community service centre at the Bellville SAPS by an unknown male who threatened that explosive devices were placed at the department of water and sanitation in Bellville, the Transnet building in Bellville South and Bellville taxi rank,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi.
“The same threat was later made telephonically to the road traffic emergency toll-free number on the same day.”
An investigation by the Hawks traced the cellphone number the calls were made from.
The suspect was subsequently identified and a warrant of arrest was issued. A multidisciplinary team including the Hawks, provincial crime intelligence, police special task force and bomb disposal unit conducted a search in Mamre where several items were seized.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court on Monday facing charges of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorism and Related Activities Act.
TimesLIVE
Hawks trace number to suspect who made bomb threats in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/lerdwattanaruk
TimesLIVE
