News

Miss SA Mia le Roux withdraws from Miss Universe due to health issues

15 November 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Mia le Roux was crowned Miss South Africa earlier this year.
Mia le Roux was crowned Miss South Africa earlier this year.
Image: Miss South Africa

Miss South Africa 2024 Mia le Roux has withdrawn from the Miss Universe competition due to health concerns.

The Miss South Africa organisation confirmed this on Friday morning.

Le Roux left the country two weeks ago to participate in the global contest in Mexico. The pageant finale is on Sunday morning, SA time. 

“I am profoundly thankful for the unwavering support from South Africa during my time at Miss Universe. Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed on me. However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so I may continue to serve my country with full strength,” Le Roux said.

The Miss South Africa organisation said Le Roux, who made history as the first hard-of-hearing winner, has shown “incredible courage and grace throughout this difficult period”. 

“Her health and wellbeing are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health. Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps toward recovery.”

TimesLIVE

'I'm excited to be going to my hometown': Miss SA Mia le Roux on her homecoming

Newly crowned Miss SA Mia le Roux is excited about visiting her hometown of Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape for the first time since winning the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Reycation with Holly and Mimi
‘MK Party and construction mafia are one and the same thing’: Minister ...