Moves to appoint new Rural Development Agency CEO stall
Axed former boss launches court bid to halt recruitment process
Advanced plans by the troubled Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency (ECRDA) to appoint a new chief executive after its former boss, Simon Qobo, was axed in May, have ground to a halt. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.