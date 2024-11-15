News

NO MORE GUNS: Desperate villagers plead for peace

Willowvale residents call for police minister to intervene as senseless killings show no sign of abating

By LULAMILE FENI - 15 November 2024

Desperate residents of the little Wild Coast town of Willowvale have appealed to police minister Senzo Mchunu to save them from the waves of violence and murder engulfing their area...

