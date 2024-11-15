News

Policewoman wounded in suspected GBV case, man fatally shot

15 November 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Mpumalanga police have arrested a suspect for allegedly murdering a man and injuring a female police constable. File photo.
Image: 123RF/fotokita

Mpumalanga police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 35-year-old man and injuring a 32-year-old female police constable. 

According to police, the incident occurred in Embalenhle on Wednesday at about 10pm.

Police said the man succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Thursday and the constable continues to receive medical treatment.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said a murder case is being investigated and the suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

Mdhluli said police at Embalenhle received reports about gunshots in the area. On arrival at the scene, police and emergency medical personnel found the two victims lying next to a vehicle with serious gunshot wounds.

“A manhunt was launched for the suspect, who was cornered and arrested between Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp,” he said.

Mdhluli said the motive for the incident is unknown, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

TimesLIVE

