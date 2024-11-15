BREAKING | Ramaphosa announces closure of spaza shops implicated in food poisoning deaths

President Cyril Ramaphosa says spaza shops implicated in the deaths of children from food poisoning must be closed with immediate effect.
In his address to the nation on Friday evening, Ramaphosa said food-borne illnesses have claimed the lives of 22 children.
The president made the address after being briefed on the government's response to food-borne illness by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure for intervention.
He said the government's response must address all the factors that contribute to the problem.
“We also need to prevent the spread of misinformation, which has been prevalent,” he said.
“Following the special meeting of cabinet, we have decided to make the following interventions. The first intervention is to get hazardous pesticides off our streets and our shelves. The second critical intervention is to protect children from exposure to these substances. The third critical intervention is to prevent future outbreaks. The following measures will be implemented with immediate effect,” he said.
Ramaphosa says all spaza shops need to be registered within 21 days as a step towards regulating the informal trade.
Image: Presidency/X
WATCH | Ramaphosa to tackle food-borne illness crisis in national address
Food poisoning cases have claimed the lives of more than ten children in two months. The cause of the poisoning has not yet been traced, however the children were reported to have fallen sick after consuming food either bought from spaza shops, street vendors or food eaten at school.
Gauteng accounted for 10 of the food poisoning fatalities and one from Eastern Cape. Six primary schoolchildren died of poisoning allegedly after consuming snacks from a tuck shop in Naledi, Soweto last month.
As part of the government's response, Ramaphosa said the state needed to regulate spaza shops operating in communities to ensure health protocols are followed.
“Spaza shops implicated in the deaths of children must be closed with immediate effect. All spaza shops and other food handling facilities must be registered within municipalities which operate within 21 days from today [Friday]. Any shop that is not registered with 21 days and does not meet all health standards will be closed,” he said.
Food-borne illnesses cases in the past two months have sparked a debate in South Africa. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula had called for government to close all spaza shops and register them anew.
