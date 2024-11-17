North West man to appear in court after murder of parents and sister

A 33-year-old man was arrested after the murder of his parents and sister in Shaleng Village in Taung, North West, on Friday night.
The family was inside their shack when the suspect entered and allegedly struck his father, Mosimanegape Kale, 74, on the head with a knobkerrie.
Other family members fled through a window and ran to neighbours for assistance.
The suspect also allegedly assaulted his mother, Phodisho Kale, 68, and sister Bonolo Kale, 27, with a knobkerrie before fleeing the scene. Emergency and medical rescue services were called and declared all three victims dead on the scene.
“With the assistance of community members, the suspect was traced to Shaleng village, where he was arrested on Saturday at about 6am,” police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said.
The man who has been charged with three counts of murder is expected to appear in the Kgomotso periodical court on Monday.
