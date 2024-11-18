News

BCM facing vehicles crisis

1,000 out of 1,500-strong fleet can’t be repaired because of financial constraints, says MEC

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 18 November 2024

Two-thirds of BCM's vehicle fleet is out of action. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Grammy award winning DJ Black Coffee puts his focus on opening a music college.
‘I am fearing for his life’: MP says about SITA head after flawed R1,2bn ...