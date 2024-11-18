Eastern Cape taxi crash death toll rises to eight

The death toll from the weekend's horror crash on the R61 near Tarkastad has increased to eight after two of the 10 injured victims succumbed to their injuries.
The accident initially claimed six lives when a minibus taxi hit a stray cow and overturned on Sunday.
However, two more victims died on Monday morning due to severe injuries.
The weekend's accidents have now claimed 17 lives and left 16 people injured.
On Monday, transport MEC Xolile Nqatha expressed shock and sent condolences to bereaved families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
“Nqatha continues to urge motorists to be vigilant, especially at night,” Nqatha's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said.
Nqatha called on farmers to secure their livestock to prevent accidents.
