End of bucket toilets in sight, says department
Hated system could be wiped out in province as early as next year — spokesperson
The use of bucket toilets will be a thing of the past as soon as next year, according to water and sanitation department spokesperson Wisane Mavaka...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.