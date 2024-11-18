German national on Interpol’s most wanted list arrested

A German national on Interpol's most wanted list is in custody awaiting extradition to Germany after being intercepted by the Border Management Authority (BMA) during a routine border operation conducted at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.
The suspect was intercepted in Turkey travelling with a fraudulent Israeli passport and was returned to SA on November 8 2024.
According to the authority, on investigation officials realised the suspect had a German accent but insisted he was an Israeli national.
BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the department of international relations & cooperation was contacted and confirmed through the embassy that the traveller was not an Israeli national.
He was found to have travelled on German and Israeli passports and is suspected to have stolen the Israeli identity.
BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato lauded the interception as a demonstration of the effectiveness of SA’s integrated border management strategy.
On November 14 2024, Masiapato and Brig Ntime Mokhine, executive director of Interpol NCB Pretoria, signed a memorandum of understanding in Pretoria to reflect commitment to enhancing security at SA's ports of entry as part of aligning with the BMA’s objective to collaborate with strategic agencies.
Masiapato said the interception underscores the critical role the BMA plays in safeguarding ports of entry and collaborating with international security agencies to combat transnational crime.
He said: “Our robust systems and partnerships with Interpol and other global entities have proven indispensable in protecting our nation’s security and integrity.”
