News

Sad finale as beloved East London arts institution closes

Premium
By ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 18 November 2024

The Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts will take its final bow at the end of November after its founder and namesake, Sonwa Sakuba, announced the difficult decision to close the training centre...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Grammy award winning DJ Black Coffee puts his focus on opening a music college.
‘I am fearing for his life’: MP says about SITA head after flawed R1,2bn ...