Fifteen people died in separate accidents in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, with 18 others injured.
Head-on collisions, reckless driving and speeding were cited as main causes.
A major crash occurred on Sunday on the R61 near Tarkastad when a Toyota minibus taxi hit a stray cow and overturned, killing six and injuring 10.
Transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha expressed shock and sent condolences to bereaved families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
“MEC Nqatha continues to urge motorists to be vigilant, especially at night,” Nqatha's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said on Monday.
Nqatha called on farmers to secure their livestock to prevent accidents.
Weekend carnage on Eastern Cape roads claims 15 lives, MEC calls for vigilance
