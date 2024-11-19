Eastern Beach closure a rocky start to summer
With less than two weeks left until December, one of East London’s busiest beaches remains closed after rough seas washed away a swathe of sand, leaving exposed rock up to the parking lot, dangerous rip currents and deep channels...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.