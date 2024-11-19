The department acknowledged the completion of exams marks an important milestone for pupils, but urged them to celebrate responsibly.
"The department encourages matriculants to donate their school uniforms in gift packs to needy pupils when they collect their results on January 14 2025," said the department.
Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said: "While we commend pupils for completing this critical chapter of their academic journey, we cannot condone activities that place them and others at risk. Let us prioritise safety, respect for property and the well-being of our communities during this time."
The department called on parents, guardians, and communities to collaborate with schools to prevent pens down events.
It urged all stakeholders to promote responsible, meaningful celebrations that align with the values of discipline, integrity and respect.
KwaZulu-Natal education department condemns ‘pens down’ activities
The KwaZulu-Natal education department has condemned "pens down" activities that follow the completion of the grade 12 examinations.
The activities often involve public drinking, vandalism and inappropriate behaviour, such as tearing and writing on school uniforms, and have raised serious concerns about pupil safety and discipline.
"The pens down activities undermine the values of respect and responsibility we strive to instill in pupils. Such behaviour not only jeopardises the safety and well-being of the pupils involved but also reflects poorly on the schools and communities they belong to," thedepartment said.
In December last year three northern KwaZulu-Natal matric pupils died in an accident after attending a pens down party.
Three other pupils from Mnyamande High School in Ntendeka, Dannhauser, were left in critical condition after the event.
Big effort to put a stop to pens-down parties
