Nine children hospitalised after ‘eating spaza shop chips’

By Kim Swartz - 19 November 2024
Nine children were admitted to hospital for treatment on Monday after eating chips bought at a spaza shop in Mossel Bay. File photo.
Nine children were admitted to hospital for treatment on Monday after buying packets of chips from a spaza shop in Mossel Bay, Western Cape. 

The children were admitted after experiencing severe stomach cramps. 

Mayor of the Garden Route district municipality (GRDM) Andrew Stroebel said: "The children received prompt care, with their parents or guardians by their side throughout the ordeal. Medical staff confirmed all nine children have recovered and were discharged.

"Environmental health practitioners from the GRDM have initiated an investigation into the incident. The chips will be sent to a laboratory and test results will be made public once received as part of standard procedures," said Stroebel.

He said further information would be provided when details are available. 

