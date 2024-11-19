Police in Mangaung are searching for a 16-year-old mother who allegedly abandoned her baby at a hospital in October.
According to police, the infant was found abandoned in an empty ward at a hospital in Mangaung.
Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said at about 2.10pm on October 30 a social worker arrived at the hospital and while walking through the neonatal ward, she found an abandoned newborn boy.
“ The baby belongs to a 16-year-old mother who gave birth and was discharged on the same day. Mangaung police were called to the scene and a case of child neglect was opened for investigation.
Anyone with information that might assist the police in the investigation is requested to contact Sgt Ranthako on 076-456-7717.
Police search for teen mother who abandoned baby at hospital after birth
Image: 123RF/ Kati Finnell
