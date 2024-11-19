Fumba declined to give further details, insisting that the matter was receiving attention.
“As stated earlier, at this stage the matter is still under investigation and investigators are meticulously gathering evidence,” he said.
“So, it would be premature to speculate on the details of the incident for now including the circumstances around it.
“If anyone has information that may assist with the investigation, we encourage that person to come forward.”
In December 2023, three armed robbers held up East London’s Buffalo Flats police station, stealing two police firearms.
At the time, a source said the suspects had pretended to be making a complaint.
In September 2024, police minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that almost 400 police guns and 29,128 rounds of ammunition were lost or stolen in the six months between October 2023 and March 2024.
Mchunu told parliament that 371 firearms were recorded as lost/stolen during the second semester of the 2023/2024 financial year.
However, 120 were recovered during the same period. He said 191 police officers were robbed of their service pistols.
He was responding to a written question by Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana. Mchunu said 123 arrests were made on 331 case dockets.
DispatchLIVE
Robbers hit Qonce flying squad offices
Image: SUUPLIED
Robbers broke into the Qonce flying squad offices on Tuesday morning.
The flying squad premises were cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape shortly after the incident.
Police and the Hawks vehicles were parked outside the premises.
Approached for comment, the police referred questions to the Hawks, who are investigating the case.
While sources said several firearms had been stolen, the Hawks declined to confirm this.
Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba confirmed an incident of housebreaking at the King William’s Town Radio Control, which occurred at about 5.25am on Tuesday.
“One of our officers observed unusual activity and immediately alerted the relevant authorities, ensuring a swift response,” Fumba said.
“The matter is currently under investigation and the scene remains active.
“At this stage, it would be premature to provide further details or speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“The media will be updated promptly as new developments arise.”
DispatchLIVE
