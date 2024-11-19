News

WATCH | Record 80 million set to travel for US Thanksgiving

By Reuters - 19 November 2024

Americans are expected to set a new record for Thanksgiving travel, with nearly 80 million to hit the roads, catch flights and board cruises over the holiday period.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Record 80 million set to travel for US Thanksgiving, says AAA | REUTERS
What does the US missile decision actually mean for Ukraine? | REUTERS