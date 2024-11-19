News

WATCH | Society for the Protection of our Constitution in court over artisanal miners in Stilfontein

By TimesLIVE - 19 November 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

Zama zamas in North West have remained underground for several months and since the police’s Operation Vala Umgodi pounced on them in Orkney this month, many have refused to resurface for fear of arrest.

Police had blocked the supply of food and water to the illegal miners to compel them to emerge. Some of the miners have died and some have fallen ill while others are too weak to resurface.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Record 80 million set to travel for US Thanksgiving, says AAA | REUTERS
What does the US missile decision actually mean for Ukraine? | REUTERS