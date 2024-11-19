News

WATCH | What does the US missile decision actually mean for Ukraine?

By Reuters - 19 November 2024

The US decision to authorize long-range Ukrainian strikes could help Kyiv defend the foothold in Russia's Kursk region that it seized as leverage in any war talks, but it could also escalate the conflict.

