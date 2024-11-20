Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after the discovery of four bodies at Dawn Park, Boksburg, on the East Rand on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said at about 6am, police received a call about six unknown men who were dumped next to a railway line at Hazelwood Street in Dawn Park.
She said the men had multiple bruises on their bodies and four of them were declared dead while two were taken to a local hospital.
Nevhuhulwi said the circumstances that led to the crime are unknown and no suspects had been arrested yet.
“The police request anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111, alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can also be given via the MySapsApp which can be downloaded on any smartphone,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Four bodies found dumped next to railway line in Dawn Park
The men had multiple bruises on their bodies and four of them were declared dead while two were taken to a local hospital
Reporter
Image: 123RF/prathaan
Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after the discovery of four bodies at Dawn Park, Boksburg, on the East Rand on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said at about 6am, police received a call about six unknown men who were dumped next to a railway line at Hazelwood Street in Dawn Park.
She said the men had multiple bruises on their bodies and four of them were declared dead while two were taken to a local hospital.
Nevhuhulwi said the circumstances that led to the crime are unknown and no suspects had been arrested yet.
“The police request anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111, alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can also be given via the MySapsApp which can be downloaded on any smartphone,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Police investigate after two Eskom contract workers are found dead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos