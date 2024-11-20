News

I played dead, says survivor of 7 bullet wounds

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 20 November 2024

An Eastern Cape youngster, who miraculously escaped death when seven bullets were pumped into his body, says it is a miracle that he is still alive...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Russia begins mass production of radiation-resistant bomb shelters | REUTERS
Jele and Ngwenya expect tightly contested Carling Knockout final between Magesi ...