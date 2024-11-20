News

Limpopo teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors

He allegedly ordered them to touch his private parts

20 November 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
A grandmother was notified by a cousin that her grandchildren, aged seven and three, were allegedly found in a house with the teacher.
A grandmother was notified by a cousin that her grandchildren, aged seven and three, were allegedly found in a house with the teacher. 
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A 44-year-old Limpopo teacher facing sexual assault charges after an incident at Rabali Zone 1 involving two minors is expected to make his formal bail application on Friday.

According to police, a grandmother was notified by a cousin that her grandchildren, aged seven and three years, were allegedly found in a house with the teacher on November 16 2024.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the teacher had allegedly undressed and ordered the seven-year-old to touch his private parts. 

“ The grandmother reported the incident to the police, who opened a sexual assault case. The docket was transferred to the Makhado family violence child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation” he said.

Ledwaba said the teacher was arrested on Monday on charges of sexual assault.

The suspect appeared before the Makhado magistrate's court on Tuesday and the case was remanded to Friday.

TimesLIVE

Sexual predator teachers slip through the cracks in Eastern Cape

At least eight Eastern Cape teachers have been dismissed for sexual misconduct since the beginning of the year.  But on each occasion when the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Audi Q3 Black Edition
Record 80 million set to travel for US Thanksgiving, says AAA | REUTERS