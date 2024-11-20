Veteran journalist and radio talk-show host Jean-Jacques Cornish will be remembered for his witty storytelling and his passion for African affairs as media colleagues and the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) pay tribute to their late colleague.
Cornish, affectionately known as JJ, passed away last Wednesday and left behind an extraordinary legacy and illustrious career which began as the London bureau chief of the South African Press Association (Sapa), said Sanef. This included the role of a special correspondent to the United Nations when he was just 25 years old.
His impact was felt by his colleagues in the media such as Ray White, a former colleague at 702, who remembered Cornish as a quick-witted storyteller. Cornish was White’s morning link to the news from the continent.
“His quick wit and masterful storytelling were highlights of my drive to work. I first became aware of him during my time at the SABC when I would listen to 702 updates. Later, when I joined Eyewitness News (EWN), I had the privilege of working with this legend. I still miss those phone calls — always filled with laughter and professionalism. I hope we will continue this conversation one day, beyond the clouds,” White said.
Cornish also edited and managed several newspapers and was the Africa correspondent for 702 for more than a decade. In 2003 he moved to presenting The Africa Report on 702 to give commentary and insights on the continent.
Media colleagues laud late veteran journalist JJ Cornish
Cornish, who passed away last week, is remembered for his wit, storytelling and his ability to elevate the African narrative
Reporter
Image: Facebook/Jean-Jacques Cornish
Veteran journalist and radio talk-show host Jean-Jacques Cornish will be remembered for his witty storytelling and his passion for African affairs as media colleagues and the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) pay tribute to their late colleague.
Cornish, affectionately known as JJ, passed away last Wednesday and left behind an extraordinary legacy and illustrious career which began as the London bureau chief of the South African Press Association (Sapa), said Sanef. This included the role of a special correspondent to the United Nations when he was just 25 years old.
His impact was felt by his colleagues in the media such as Ray White, a former colleague at 702, who remembered Cornish as a quick-witted storyteller. Cornish was White’s morning link to the news from the continent.
“His quick wit and masterful storytelling were highlights of my drive to work. I first became aware of him during my time at the SABC when I would listen to 702 updates. Later, when I joined Eyewitness News (EWN), I had the privilege of working with this legend. I still miss those phone calls — always filled with laughter and professionalism. I hope we will continue this conversation one day, beyond the clouds,” White said.
Cornish also edited and managed several newspapers and was the Africa correspondent for 702 for more than a decade. In 2003 he moved to presenting The Africa Report on 702 to give commentary and insights on the continent.
Local is lekker for East Cape media on Press Freedom Day
Former 702 morning talk-show host John Robbie highlighted Cornish’s intelligence, humour and principles.
“JJ was a remarkable journalist with a unique gift for making news — whether complex or simple — engaging and compelling, without exaggeration or hyperbole. He loved Africa and SA deeply, along with all its people. He was an absolute professional. I loved him to bits,” Robbie said.
He remembered a “difficult” period when 702’s management decided to replace Cornish on The Africa Report, which Robbie said was handled “very clumsily”.
“I was against the move and was instructed not to discuss it until the announcement. I promised JJ we would share a beer some day and I would tell him the full story. Now that day will never come,” Robbie said.
Sanef council member Amina Frense-Kasrils described Cornish as a wonderful role model with knowledge on numerous subjects.
Veteran editor Peter Fabricius said Cornish was an “institution” in SA journalism and a legendary South African diplomatic correspondent. He said Cornish had been reporting on SA’s foreign relations since the 1970s.
Sanef wishes outgoing chairperson Nwabisa Makunga well, condemns arrests of journalists
“He ... could later regale his audiences with amusing tales of the exploits of foreign minister Pik Botha berating apartheid SA’s enemies at the United Nations, and so on.
“He later covered the sometimes unexpected foreign relations of the new ANC government for Independent Newspapers during the 1990s, including President Mandela’s reluctance to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of China, as well as summits of the Commonwealth, Non-Aligned Movement and the like as the new SA emerged from its long isolation and opened up to the world,” Fabricius said.
Acting government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said Cornish’s death was a significant loss to journalism and the African narrative, which he worked on elevating. She said the government extended heartfelt condolences to Cornish’s family, friends and colleagues.
“As a former London bureau chief of Sapa, JJ ensured South African stories were told on a global platform. His nuanced commentary on African affairs helped shape a deeper understanding of the continent’s complexities and opportunities,” said Mnukwa.
A memorial will be held for Cornish on Thursday at Riverside Castle in Pretoria at 2pm.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos