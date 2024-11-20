News

Recovery operation launched after truck ploughs into Knysna Estuary

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 20 November 2024

Traffic came to a standstill along the N2 on Wednesday morning after a truck driver made a big splash when he veered off the road and into the Knysna lagoon. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Miss SA Mia le Roux opens up about Miss Universe withdrawal
Ekurhuleni community urged to refrain from vigilantism