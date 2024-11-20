Recovery operation launched after truck ploughs into Knysna Estuary
Traffic came to a standstill along the N2 on Wednesday morning after a truck driver made a big splash when he veered off the road and into the Knysna lagoon. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.