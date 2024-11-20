News

Rhodes completes R90m nanotechnology building

Premium
By ADRIENNE CARLISLE - 20 November 2024

Rhodes University has completed its state-of-the-art R90m premises for the Tebello Nyokong Institute for Nanotechnology Innovation...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Audi Q3 Black Edition
Record 80 million set to travel for US Thanksgiving, says AAA | REUTERS