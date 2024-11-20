A fifth victim has died after a suspected mob attack in Dawn Park in Boksburg on the East Rand on Wednesday.
Residents of Dawn Park awoke to the sight of six bodies dumped next to a railway line in Hazelwood Street. The victims, all men, had multiple bruises on their bodies and four were declared dead at the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital.
Ekurhuleni community safety MMC Sizakele Masuku, who visited the crime scene on Wednesday afternoon, said one of the injured men had succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Masuku spoke to a pastor of the church near to where the bodies were found. “He related the story that he was returning from work when a neighbouring girl came to him and said there were bodies by the dumpsite. He called the police and the metro police (vehicle) was passing by. We now have five deceased.”
‘Succumbed to injuries’: Death toll in suspected mob attack in Dawn Park rises to five
Image: 123RF/prathaan
Ekurhuleni Community Safety MMC Sizakele Masuku has urged residents not to take the law into their own hands after four bodies were found at a dump site in Dawn Park, Boksburg.
Masuku said the municipality did not condone people taking the law into their own hands. “As MMC, we want to condemn as a city such occurrences because we plead with our communities not to take the law into their own hands.”
TimesLIVE
