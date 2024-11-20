Three Burundians are expected to appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Wednesday to face abduction charges after they allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl in Cape Town.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the teenager was reported missing at Samora Machel police station on November 13.
“The persistence and dedication of a multidisciplinary team, consisting of provincial organised crime anti-kidnapping investigations, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), crime Intelligence, POCC combat team, hostage negotiations and the City of Cape Town dedicated to deal with hijackings and kidnappings, ensured that three suspects will see their day in court,” said Pojie.
The team carried out a takedown operation which led them to a residence in Parow where two 30-year-old suspects were apprehended on Sunday.
The investigation led to the arrest of the third suspect on Monday. The victim has been reunited with her family.
TimesLIVE
Three in court for kidnapping 14-year-old girl in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
