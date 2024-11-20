Truck accidents soar as more fatalities are recorded than any other type of road accident

She said poor road conditions are a major contributing factor to truck accident statistics, with many road surfaces in poor condition and dangerous potholes made worse by heavy traffic.
According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), more than a third of truck accidents result in fatalities involving pedestrians.
DSC Attorneys partner Kirstie Haslam, a personal injury expert and lawyer, said of all road accidents, truck accidents tend to result in the most fatalities and serious injuries, and the greatest damage to property.
In 2023, a report by the RTMC found there were 2,237 fatal truck crashes involving 3,546 trucks over five years. This is an average of at least one per day for five years.
According to the RTMC, 34.8% of truck accidents resulting in fatalities involved pedestrians and contributory factors include a lack of pavements and pedestrian bridges on roads, as well as poor road safety awareness.
Haslam said alcohol consumption by drivers and pedestrians worsens the issue.
“Poor lighting in areas where there are pedestrians is also a problem. Many crowded settlements are located alongside busy roads which pedestrians walk along or cross. This is particularly dangerous at night,” Haslam said.
She said poor road conditions are a major contributing factor to truck accident statistics, with many road surfaces in poor condition and dangerous potholes made worse by heavy traffic.
“Some trucks are old and poorly maintained or not roadworthy, and overloaded trucks also pose a serious hazard to the occupants and other road users. Due to our failing rail system, SA relies heavily on trucks to transport goods, resulting in a high number of trucks on roads,” she said.
Haslam highlighted poor adherence to safety protocols by truck owners and drivers as a serious issue, and said many drivers stay behind the wheel for extended periods when overtired to meet deadlines and avoid traffic.
Regarding what to do if you’re injured in a truck accident, Haslam advised staying calm and getting medical attention as soon as possible.
“If you’re involved in any road accident as a driver, stop your vehicle, assist anyone who’s injured (including calling for emergency assistance) and report the accident to police. You’re legally required to report a road accident immediately if anyone has been injured or killed. If the accident has caused damage only to property, you can report it at a local police station within 24 hours.”
When reporting a road accident, Haslam said one must ensure they obtain an accident reference number.
“If you’re involved in a truck accident, try to record specific information immediately. This is so you can provide a full report if required by an insurer or for legal purposes.”
She advised recording:
On claiming and compensation for a truck accident, she said if seriously hurt in a truck accident that was the fault of the truck driver or the trucking company, the victim has a valid legal claim for compensation from the Road Accident Fund.
“This could mean you’ll be compensated for medical expenses, income lost as a result of your injury and in cases of serious injury, pain and suffering associated with the accident. If you think you have a truck accident injury claim, the first step is to contact experienced personal injury lawyers.”
