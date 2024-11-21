Convicted criminal William Mbatha, also known as the “King of Bling” or “Mashobane”, has been denied permission to attend the funeral of his late father, football legend Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe, because he’s a high-risk prisoner.
Mbatha was sentenced to a total of 123 years, with 35 years running concurrently, at Kokstad maximum prison for a series of crimes, including robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, possession of firearms and ammunition, impersonating a police officer, and unlawfully wearing a police uniform.
Moripe, a former player for Pretoria Callies and Orlando Pirates, died on November 19 at Kalafong Hospital in Tshwane at the age of 71. In his prime, Moripe was one of the most feared midfield maestros in SA football and was often referred to as “Modimo wa Bolo” (the ”God of Football”).
In 2009, City Press reported that Moripe expressed regret over his relationship with his son, saying: “I failed as a father to look after William and guide him as a parent.” He also expressed shock and embarrassment after his son made headlines “for the wrong reasons”.
“The offender in question is at a maximum correctional facility and does not qualify to be considered for compassionate leave, as per section 44(1)(a) of the Correctional Services Act,” said department of correctional service national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
The section says written permission for temporary leave may be granted for certain time periods and under certain conditions such as compassionate leave — for funerals, family visits, or home visits. This leave can be granted if it is recognised that it will aid the prisoner’s rehabilitation.
Details of Moripe’s memorial and funeral services are yet to be announced.
Convicted criminal ‘Mashobane’ barred from attending father Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe’s funeral
