News

Hotline receives thousands of calls

Highest number of extortion cases reported in Eastern Cape

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 21 November 2024

The Eastern Cape has emerged as the province with the highest number of extortion cases between August and November, with thousands of calls made to the police...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Miss SA Mia le Roux opens up about Miss Universe withdrawal
Ekurhuleni community urged to refrain from vigilantism