US President Joe Biden turned 82 on Wednesday, an age milestone never before reached by a sitting commander in chief.
The president had no public events on his Wednesday calendar, having returned from a South America trip late on Tuesday night.
Family, friends and colleagues, including first lady Jill Biden and former president Barack Obama, paid tribute to the Democrat on social media.
“Happy birthday to my dear friend and our incredible president, Joe Biden,” Vice-President Kamala Harris posted on X.
Joe Biden turns 82, a first for a sitting US president
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race in July in part because of voters' belief he was too old for the job and questions about his mental fitness after his faltering debate performance against Republican Donald Trump in June.
Trump, 78, defeated Democratic candidate Harris, 60, in the November 5 election. Trump is slated to surpass Biden's age record in his next term. He will be 82 years and seven months at the time of the next presidential transition in 2029.
Ronald Reagan previously held the record of oldest sitting president, having completed his second four-year term at 77.
