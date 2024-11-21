Mdantsane man who raped 10-year-old girl sentenced to life in prison

With the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign just around the corner, the Mdantsane regional court has made a powerful statement by sentencing Nkululeko Bushula, 42, to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl in April 2020.
Bushula, who was known to the victim’s family, promised the girl a place to sleep.
“Instead he took her to bushes at NU3 in Mdantsane, where he raped her,” police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said.
Bushula was arrested on May 4 2020 and first appeared in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on May 7. He was denied bail.
The case was later transferred to the regional court in February 2021 for trial.
On Tuesday, Bushula was found guilty of rape and handed a sentence of life in prison.
Buffalo City district commissioner Major-General Christopher Wright praised investigating officer, Warrant Officer Tenjiswa Landzela, for her tireless efforts in ensuring justice was served.
