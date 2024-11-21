A patient died and two medical services personnel were seriously injured in a collision between an ambulance and a truck on the N6 near Kwetyana village outside East London on Thursday morning.
Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the circumstances surrounding the accident were still unclear.
“The ambulance and truck were travelling in the same direction, from Komani towards East London, when the crash occurred,” Binqose said.
“It is alleged that the Volvo truck was driving behind the ambulance, but it is not clear how they collided.”
The patient being transported in the ambulance died at the scene, while the ambulance driver and a colleague were injured.
Rescuers had use jaws of life to free the trapped paramedics, who were taken to hospital for treatment.
The truck driver escaped unharmed.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Macleantown police station.
Patient killed, medics injured in ambulance-truck crash outside East London
Image: SUPPLIED
A patient died and two medical services personnel were seriously injured in a collision between an ambulance and a truck on the N6 near Kwetyana village outside East London on Thursday morning.
Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the circumstances surrounding the accident were still unclear.
“The ambulance and truck were travelling in the same direction, from Komani towards East London, when the crash occurred,” Binqose said.
“It is alleged that the Volvo truck was driving behind the ambulance, but it is not clear how they collided.”
The patient being transported in the ambulance died at the scene, while the ambulance driver and a colleague were injured.
Rescuers had use jaws of life to free the trapped paramedics, who were taken to hospital for treatment.
The truck driver escaped unharmed.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Macleantown police station.
Truck accidents soar as more fatalities are recorded than any other type of road accident
Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa sent condolences to the family of the patient.
Burgersdorp emergency medical Services personnel were transporting a TB patient to Nkqubela TB Hospital in Mdantsane when the incident occurred.
Capa expressed sadness over the accident.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to the patient’s family,” she said.
“This was an unfortunate accident that cut the patient’s life short.
“May her soul rest in peace.
“Losing a loved one is never easy, especially in such circumstances.
“We also wish our EMS crew members a speedy recovery.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos