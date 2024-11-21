Three suspects involved in the hijacking of a vehicle loaded with home appliances were shot dead in a shoot-out with police in Mariannhill in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday night.
According to police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda, on Tuesday afternoon, a motorist was hijacked in his Hyundai H1 delivery vehicle on Intake Road in Mariannhill.
Netshiunda said the vehicle was loaded with home appliances worth an undisclosed amount of money.
“Police intelligence traced the hijacked vehicle to Klaarwater hostel in Mariannhill, and information indicated that the suspects were loading the hijacked goods into a bakkie. When police approached the area they spotted the identified bakkie and signalled for the driver to stop. However, the driver chose to ignore the police’s instructions and sped off and police gave chase,” he said.
Three alleged hijackers die in a shoot-out with police in KZN
During the high-speed vehicle chase, the suspects started firing shots at the police and a shoot-out ensued.
“The suspect’s vehicle came to a standstill at the corner of Henry Penington and Ndwandwe streets in Klaarwater, Mariannhill. Three suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the shoot-out.”
Netshiunda said the trio was found in possession of two firearms whose with the serial numbers filed off and several rounds of ammunition.
