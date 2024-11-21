Three pupils from Dumezweni Primary School have been hospitalised after the death of a 5-year-old grade R pupil in Diepkloof on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Three pupils hospitalised, 5-year-old dies from suspected food poisoning in Diepkloof
Reporter
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Three pupils from Dumezweni Primary School have been hospitalised after the death of a 5-year-old grade R pupil in Diepkloof on Wednesday.
The boy died from a suspected foodborne illness.
The pupils, who live together and had been playing together, began showing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea after allegedly consuming snacks.
The Gauteng education department confirmed that the three pupils — a grade R girl, a grade 1 girl and a grade 4 boy — experienced similar symptoms.
Police have opened an inquest docket to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“The 5-year-old grade R learner and the other children were taken to a medical facility. The grade R learner was declared deceased while the other three were transferred to another facility for further medical care,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
The department has deployed its education support team to provide psychosocial services to the school community, ensuring pupils and staff receive the emotional and psychological support they need.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased learner and wish the hospitalised learners a speedy recovery,” said Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.
Economic development and finance MEC Lebogang Maile is visiting the Diepkloof area.
TimesLIVE
