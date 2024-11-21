News

WATCH LIVE | Government's action plan to manage foodborne illnesses

By TimesLIVE - 21 November 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

Ministers leading the multidisciplinary teams in government responsible for the national response to incidents of foodborne illnesses are holding a media briefing on Thursday to outline the government’s action plan to manage the problem.

