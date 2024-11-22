Bail hearing of cops allegedly involved in Llandudno jewellery heist delves into 'night of chaos'

A police officer who testified in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Friday said despite not stealing jewellery worth millions from a mansion in Llandudno, Cape Town, he wished he could have had the R20m.
Jacobus Groenewald, 44, Bradley Minnaar, 28, Mthuthuzeli Mafanya, 33, and Bathandwa Soldati, 38, are facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances. Their fingerprints were allegedly found at the house in the upmarket suburb after the heist on September 14.
Soldati, who was the last of the accused to testify in their bail application hearing, had a similar story to his co-accused about the evening of the alleged incident.
The court heard that before the alleged heist, he was on duty that evening and armed. He said Minnaar gave him a lift to his home in Phillipi at about 11pm when Groenewald called him, saying he was working in Nyanga and asking for their assistance with a matter.
He said Groenewald requested they pick up Mafanya and meet him at Wynberg Park, where they would receive further details. When they all met at the park, Groenewald said he received information from Mafanya about two Nigerians who were in Hout Bay and being sought by Interpol.
Soldati told the court Mafanya received the information from two informants who knew where the suspects were hiding and said they needed to be apprehended as they were tenants in a drug warehouse in Kyalami Gardens.
They were instructed by Groenewald to pick up the informants in Green Point, who then briefed them on the same information given by Groenewald. The accused cops were directed by the informants to the location where the Nigerians were expected to be. Soldati told the court Minnaar, Groenewald and one of the informants wore face buffs but he did not wear one nor gloves.
When they arrived at the house in Llandudno, they knocked on the gate. However, there was no answer. Soldati said Mafanya had jumped over the wall and opened the gate from the inside.
The court heard that Groenewald shouted loudly when they entered the premises, “South African police, get down”, and the majority of those in the house ran and escaped through the back exit. Soldati said while he and Groenewald ran after them, Mafanya was inside the house with two male occupants believed to be the owner and a visitor and a female who were “cable-tied”.
He said Groenewald asked for permission to search the house and Minnaar proceeded to search the house for more occupants and found another female occupant. The accused and informants split into three groups to search the house along with three occupants. Soldati said Mafanya and Groenewald found empty Rolex watch and jewellery boxes, and a key for a Mercedes vehicle.
He told the court Mafanya had told them after the items were found that he was not surprised by what was discovered as the informants had said the Nigerians were allegedly involved in scamming people involving bitcoin and jewellery. Mafanya told them the suspects would work with jewellery stores to forge items.
The court heard following the alleged heist that a PPA security company was alerted to come to the premises and spoke with Groenewald. However, they did not intervene in the search. He also said no occupants were injured or harmed.
The court previously heard that the number plates of the vehicles used were changed. However, Soldati said he knew nothing about that and there were no jamming devices in Minnaar’s police vehicle.
The court heard Groenewald was the only accused who had a firearm, but Soldati said it was not used, and the occupants were unarmed. He said the next day, he and Minnaar went to Gugulethu police station and an investigating officer told Minnaar to stand aside and proceeded to search the police vehicle.
Soldati said they were arrested that morning, that it was not the usual procedure and the investigating officer should have conducted the search in front of Minnaar. He said he was questioned whether he was there when the vehicle was used for the alleged crime heist. He told the court he was not there and they were doing their jobs.
The court heard Soldati wanted to be granted bail as he has to support his family financially and his fiancée is pregnant. He said he had not paid any money to his family for more than 40 days while he has been in custody.
The court heard that the accused are all under the same medical aid scheme, but on Friday they were informed that Groenewald’s medical aid “was stripped” as he is suspended from his job.
The hearing was postponed to November 26 for cross-examination.
