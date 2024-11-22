News

Dockets burnt as fire breaks out at Barberton police station

No injuries were reported

22 November 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Police in Mpumalanga are investigating the cause of a fire in the archives office at Barberton police station.
Image: Supplied

Mpumalanga police are investigating Thursday morning's fire inside the archives office at Barberton police station.

According to police, no injuries were reported. The number of burnt documents is yet to be determined.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said police members noticed smoke coming from the office and immediately alerted authorities. 

“Firefighters were called to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire,” he said.

Acting provincial commissioner of police Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said: “We cannot at this time link the incident to the recent arrests of four members. That case is being handled by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Unit (the Hawks). We are confident the inquiry will provide clarity on what transpired.”

TimesLIVE

