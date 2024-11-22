The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) failed to enforce the law when the owners of the Enyobeni Tavern contravened their trading licence terms and regulations, despite numerous complaints reported by the community.
This was revealed on Friday during the inquiry into the deaths of 21 young people at the tavern on June 26 2022, when ECLB senior inspector Zuko Lizani was cross-examined by the defence attorney for the families of the deceased, Vuyisile Magqabi.
During cross-examination, Lizani said it was the duty of police and municipal law enforcement officials to enforce bylaws at outlets.
He said it was the first time that he had heard that it was his duty to act as an inspector as well as a peace officer.
The inquiry is being held at the Mdantsane regional court.
Lizani told presiding magistrate Mvuselelo Malindi that the complaints of noise, public drinking, and chaos should have been addressed by police and municipal law enforcement officials.
ECLB’s failure to enforce regulations contributed to Enyobeni deaths, says families’ attorney
Liquor Board admits Enyobeni was a problem tavern
Magqabi read Lizani’s statement in court: “The complaint [regarding behaviour at the tavern] came through my phone and I captured details of the nature of the complaint, where it is situated and that is why I deployed Sgt Tabisa Kondile to attend to it at Enyobeni.”
Magqabi asked Lizani about his understanding of public disturbance regarding the affidavits that highlighted the loud music, public drinking, and chaos at a meeting that was held in May 2022 with the police and the board.
Lizani said: “Those that were reported were not a disturbance in my understanding.”
Magqabi asked if he was aware of a shooting that happened near Enyobeni and how the board had responded.
Lizani said the incident was not reported to the board, but he had heard about it.
Magqabi read Kondile’s statement that confirmed that she reported the attempted murder case to Lizani in 2022.
Lizani said he did not know about the report.
Police failures partly to blame for disaster that left 21 dead at Enyobeni Tavern, court told
Magqabi asked what steps he and the board took to ensure the safety of patrons.
Lizani said: “I do not have that information.”
Evidence leader advocate Luvuyo Vena asked Lizani what steps he and the board took when the transgressions were reported to the ECLB.
Lizani said: “The board can only act if there is evidence from the municipality or police to cancel trading licences.”
Vena said the transgressions of the law that occurred contributed to the deaths of the 21 young people. .
Lizani disagreed with the statement.
Vena said he was profoundly disappointed with the board’s attitude.
The inquest will resume from March 31 to April 4 2025.
