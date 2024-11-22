Home at last: remains of struggle hero Luvuyo Tayi to be reburied in East London

The remains of liberation struggle stalwart Luvuyo Gladstone Motswenyane Tayi will be reburied at the Cambridge Cemetery in East London on Saturday, preceded by a memorial service at the NU 10 Community Hall in Mdanstane.
Tayi’s remains were exhumed and repatriated from Zambia.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the return of the remains of 42 ANC and PAC combatants from all over the country at the homecoming ceremony held in September at Freedom Park, in Pretoria.
The remains of nine freedom fighters will be reburied in the Eastern Cape, across five districts.
Tayi was born on February 2 1954, in Mekeni Location, Duncan Village.
Due to forced removals by the apartheid government, he later moved to Mdantsane, which fuelled his involvement in the struggle.
“The aim of government with the exhumation and repatriation programme is to assist families by exhuming and repatriating the combatants who fell in exile in the height of the struggle and bring them home, so their families can find closure and their loved ones can be reburied with dignity,” arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo said.
“Remains are exhumed and repatriated within the country and beyond the borders of SA.
“To this end, the programme has assisted [the families of] more than 133 [struggle stalwarts] since it started with it’s work in 1999.
“We shall continue to assist families to embark on a healing process, in line with the resolutions of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and our agenda as the province to enrich our Resistance and Liberation Heritage Route.”
